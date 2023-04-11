ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual offender arrested

April 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur West Police have arrested Abhirami, 34, of Melatheru Mariamman Temple Street, Thanjavur, for duping persons.

According to police, Veeramani of Kizhavandikara Street lodged a complaint that he was deceived by a woman near the old bus stand area and lost ₹35000. Two others, Kavitha of Reddipalayam and Sivanandham of Melavazhuthur near Papanasam, also lodged complaints stating that they were duped by a woman and they lost ₹25000 and ₹50,000.

A special team, which was formed to investigate the complaints, went through the CCTV footages collected from shops and other establishments in areas where the woman had deceived the three victims. In all footages, they found an habitual offender wandering and speaking to the affected persons. Subsequently, she was arrested and ₹1.10 lakh was recovered from her, police said.

