H1N1, dengue control measures up in Tiruchi following rise in cases

A sanitary worker sprays disinfectant at an apartment complex in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C. Jaisankar

As Tiruchi continues to report H1N1 and dengue cases, the City Corporation has stepped up preventive measures.

According to sources, the city has reported nine cases of H1N1 influenza since January. It is said to has shown an increasing trend over the last few weeks. Similarly, 20 patients tested positive for dengue in September. The number of dengue cases during the corresponding month in 2021 was 45.

The number of patients visiting Primary Health Centres and private hospitals with fever, cold and cough have seen a sharp increase over the last few weeks. The city that registered 484 fever cases in August has recorded 393 in September so far. Going by the current trend, with eight days left in the month, it is said that the number of fever cases would surpass the August figure.

Measures in place 120 dengue breeding checkers are carrying out prevention activities Mass cleaning programmes are being organised in hotspots for mosquito breeding Fever line lists are collected from PHCs and private hospitals every day

While claiming that the spread of dengue was well under control, Corporation health officials admit that the seasonal fever cases had shown an increasing trend mainly due to pre-monsoon and unseasonal showers in the city. Several persons, who were down with fever, were said to have got the infection from their school-going children.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that 120 dengue breeding checkers had been roped into carry out prevention activities in the city. Mass cleaning programmes were being organised in areas identified as hotspots for mosquito breeding. Fever line lists were collected from various PHCs and private hospitals on a daily basis. Based on them, dengue breeding checkers were deployed in hotspots to carry out anti-larval activities.

“The situation is under control and there is no cause for worry as we have put in a well-established system to check the fever cases. We have not identified clusters of cases. But we have identified some hotspots. Most of them are in Golden Rock and K. Abishekapuram zones,” said J. Sharmili Priscilla, City Health Officer in charge.

She said that there would be no let-up in dengue prevention activities. As October, November and December were considered as seasonal flu season, preventive steps would be stepped up to check fever cases.