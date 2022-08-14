Gynaecological Society hosts CME in Tiruchi

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 14, 2022 21:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TRIOGS Journal is released in Tiruchi on Sunday...

ADVERTISEMENT

A Journal featuring articles on the recent developments in the field of gynaecology was released during the 25th annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme of the Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of Tiruchi (TRIOGS) here on Sunday.

The TRIOGS Journal which features around 25 articles with interesting topics and current advancements in the area was released by M. Subburaman, founder of the Society for Community Organisation and People’s Education (SCOPE), and was received by Revathy Kailairajan, Dean SRM Medical College.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Subburaman said that empowering women in the rural areas is the need of the hour as open defecation seems to be common practice there. “Inability to construct toilets was one of the basic problems that prevented their economic development,” he said. He also called for educating marginalised women on eco-friendly sanitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jashmitha, a student of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, received the Dr. Ponnammal Gold Medal for her brilliance in the field.

According to Dr. Kailairajan, a majority of pregnant women in India are anaemic and sleep deprivation at night has been proved to be carcinogenic. She also urged people to undergo regular health checkups.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Scientific sessions, workshops and panel discussions on various topics relating to women's health and well-being were organised. “The CME organised with the theme ‘Update Ourselves to Make More Women Smile’ would update the gynaecologists on the latest advances and treatment methods,” said society Secretary S. Lakshmi Prabha.

Malathy G Prasad President of TRIOGS; Rameswari Nallusamy, Chief Obstetrician of Rana Hospital, members of TRIOGS, and others took part in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app