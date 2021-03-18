Tiruchirapalli

Guru’s wife files nomination in Jayankondam

Three candidates filed their nominations for Jayamkondam constituency in Ariyalur dstrict on Wednesday.

Latha alias Sornalatha, wife of former president of Vanniyar Sangam late Kaduvetti J. Guru, filed her nomination papers as the candidate of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) before the Returning Officer in Jayankondam. J.K. Siva of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and V.K. Kesavarajan filed as independent candidate.

Two candidates including K. Chinnappa of the DMK and Durai. Manivel of the AMMK and an Independent filed their papers for Ariyalur constituency.

