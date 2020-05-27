Guru’s son, kin injured in attack

27 May 2020 17:40 IST

ARIYALUR

Former president of Vanniyar Sangam and former PMK MLA the late “Kaduvetti” J. Guru’s son and two of his close relatives suffered grievous injuries after they were attacked by a group of persons at Kaduvetti on Tuesday night.

According to sources, a group of armed persons had picked up a quarrel with a supporter of Kanalarasan, son of Guru, near his house. When Kanalarasan came out in support, they attacked Kanalarasan with a sickle. They also attacked Manoj, Guru’s brother-in-law, and his brother Mathan with sickle and wooden logs, and escaped from the spot.

Kanalarasan and others received deep cut injuries on head, neck and shoulders. All of them were rushed to the Government Hospital in Jayankondam.

After first aid, they were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment. All three of them were said to be out of danger. The Meensuriti police conducted enquiries.