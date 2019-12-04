Gurumaha Sannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam passes away

The 26th Gurumaha Sannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Shanmuga Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal passed away on Wednesday. He was 95.

The pontiff suffered from poor health due to old age. His body will be laid to rest on Thursday, Mutt sources said.

Over the past 48 years, the Gurumaha Sannidhanam administered 27 temples, including Vaidheeswaran Koil, Thirukadaiyur, Sirkazhi, Thiruvaiyaru, Thirubhavanam and Thirukkuvalai, that belonged to Dharmapuram Adheenam. The Adheenam, which is more than 500 years old, also runs schools and colleges with about 10,000 students, the sources said.

The Gurumaha Sannidhanam named Masilamani Desigar Gnanasambanda Swamigal, 55, as his successor on February 1, 2017.