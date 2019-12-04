Gurumaha Sannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam passes away

The 26th Gurumaha Sannidhanam of Dharmapuram Adheenam Sri Shanmuga Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal passed away on Wednesday. He was 95.
The pontiff suffered from poor health due to old age. His body will be laid to rest on Thursday, Mutt sources said.
Over the past 48 years, the Gurumaha Sannidhanam administered 27 temples, including Vaidheeswaran Koil, Thirukadaiyur, Sirkazhi, Thiruvaiyaru, Thirubhavanam and Thirukkuvalai, that belonged to Dharmapuram Adheenam. The Adheenam, which is more than 500 years old, also runs schools and colleges with about 10,000 students, the sources said.
The Gurumaha Sannidhanam named Masilamani Desigar Gnanasambanda Swamigal, 55, as his successor on February 1, 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.