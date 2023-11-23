HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gundur lake gets a makeover with thousands of saplings planted to attract migratory birds

Twenty-five islands have been created in different shapes in the lake by employing skilled workers under the supervision of experts and by deploying excavators to remove the silt

November 23, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
A view of the partially renovated Gundur Lake on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway.

A view of the partially renovated Gundur Lake on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Gundur Lake, one of the biggest in the district, is all set to attract native and migratory birds after its renovation with the participation of the public and water conservationists.

Situated on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway, the picturesque lake now has islands in different shapes with bird-friendly infrastructure. The project has been executed by Mega Foundation with the financial contribution of Herbalife. It is estimated that it would cost ₹40 lakh for the complete makeover of the lake spread across 544 acres.

The first phase of the project that began in September has almost been completed. In addition to the excavators, experts and skilled workers were used to desilt and form mounds with the provision to attract birds.

Nimal Raghavan, founder of Mega Foundation, told The Hindu that the first phase of the project would be completed within 15 days. The actual extent of the lake had been measured so as to mark its boundary. Out of 544 acres of the lake, improvements were made to 370 acres. The remaining area was said to be under encroachments. Twenty-five islands were formed in different sizes from 50 cents to 90 cents. The islands were created in different shapes to add beauty to the lake as well as create infrastructure for the birds nestling. Some of the islands were designed to attract butterflies.

About 10,000 saplings of various native species were planted on the islands. It was aimed at attracting migratory birds as well as native species. The banks of the lake would be strengthened with the excavated mud and native grass and palm saplings were planted., Mr. Raghavan added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.