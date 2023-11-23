Gundur lake gets a makeover with thousands of saplings planted to attract migratory birds

November 23, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Gundur Lake, one of the biggest in the district, is all set to attract native and migratory birds after its renovation with the participation of the public and water conservationists.

Situated on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway, the picturesque lake now has islands in different shapes with bird-friendly infrastructure. The project has been executed by Mega Foundation with the financial contribution of Herbalife. It is estimated that it would cost ₹40 lakh for the complete makeover of the lake spread across 544 acres.

The first phase of the project that began in September has almost been completed. In addition to the excavators, experts and skilled workers were used to desilt and form mounds with the provision to attract birds.

Nimal Raghavan, founder of Mega Foundation, told The Hindu that the first phase of the project would be completed within 15 days. The actual extent of the lake had been measured so as to mark its boundary. Out of 544 acres of the lake, improvements were made to 370 acres. The remaining area was said to be under encroachments. Twenty-five islands were formed in different sizes from 50 cents to 90 cents. The islands were created in different shapes to add beauty to the lake as well as create infrastructure for the birds nestling. Some of the islands were designed to attract butterflies.

About 10,000 saplings of various native species were planted on the islands. It was aimed at attracting migratory birds as well as native species. The banks of the lake would be strengthened with the excavated mud and native grass and palm saplings were planted., Mr. Raghavan added.