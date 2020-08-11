Remote controlled gun launched

11 August 2020 20:51 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday launched the Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun System (SRCG) at the Ordnance Factory here through video conference from New Delhi on Monday.

The SRCG is fitted with a 12.7 mm M2 NATO Standard Machine Gun designed for marine applications mounted on board ships and small crafts. It can remotely engage small boats, skiffs and other small crafts with accuracy during day and night. The SRCG has automatic target tracking capability and the gun is capable of manual firing in case of malfunction of system or power supply failure.

The OFT is the nodal factory for the SRCG weapon system and Ordnance Factory, Varangaon, would produce the ammunition for the same. A dedicated state-of-art assembly and testing facilities has been developed at Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, by investing ₹ 2.82 crore. The indigenous manufacturing of the system for the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard would result in savings of ₹ 167 crore approximately. The SRCG would provide business opportunities at the rate of ₹255 crore per annum for the next four years to Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, and other sister factories.

A contract has been placed by the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence on M/s. Elbit Systems, Israel for Transfer of Technology for this gun. Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, Rajkumar, Secretary, Defence Production, Hari Mohan, Chairman and Director General Ordnance Factories, Ordnance Factories Board, Kolkata, Vice Admiral G. Ashok Kumar at New Delhi and Shirish Khare, General Manager, OFT, Tiruchi, at the factory were present, a press release said.