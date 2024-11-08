Guidelines issued for fertilizer distribution in Karaikal for samba, thaladi paddy cultivation

With samba and thaladi paddy cultivation under way on 4,148 hectares in Karaikal district, the Agriculture Department has issued guidelines to ensure fair and sufficient distribution of fertilizers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal’s Additional Director of Agriculture R. Ganesan, in a statement, outlined the measures and cautioned vendors that strict action would be taken for non-compliance with these rules.

Mr. Ganesan confirmed that fertilizers, including urea, DAP, complex, and potash, are adequately stocked at authorised private and cooperative outlets for local farmers. To maintain transparent and efficient distribution, the department had directed fertilizer vendors to display their sales licences prominently, list stock levels and prices clearly, and sell fertilizers exclusively at government-mandated rates. Sales are restricted to farmers within Karaikal district to prevent unauthorised distribution to neighbouring areas.

The guidelines stipulate that vendors must avoid combining fertilizer sales with unrelated products and are prohibited from selling unapproved items. All sales are to be documented via POS systems, with receipts provided to farmers. Vendors are required to submit inventory and sales reports bi-monthly, on the 15th and 30th.

Mr. Ganesan reiterated that any violations of these regulations would lead to action under the Fertiliser Control Order of 1985, reinforcing the department’s commitment to ensuring a fair and efficient fertilizer supply chain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.