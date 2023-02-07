Guest worker murdered in Tiruchi

February 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 34-year-old guest worker was allegedly stabbed to death near Fort Station Road in the city on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as M. Vikram of West Bengal. Police sources said Vikram had worked in hotels near the government hospital. He came to the Fort station road in the evening where he was allegedly stabbed with knives on his stomach by some unidentified persons.

Police personnel checked the CCTV footage in that area to determine the identity of the accused and the motive behind the crime. Three persons including a woman were suspects behind the murder, the sources said.

The body was sent for autopsy to the mortuary at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The Fort Police are investigating the murder case.