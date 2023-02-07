ADVERTISEMENT

Guest worker murdered in Tiruchi

February 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 34-year-old guest worker was allegedly stabbed to death near Fort Station Road in the city on Tuesday. 

Police identified the deceased as M. Vikram of West Bengal. Police sources said Vikram had worked in hotels near the government hospital. He came to the Fort station road in the evening where he was allegedly stabbed with knives on his stomach by some unidentified persons.

Police personnel checked the CCTV footage in that area to determine the identity of the accused and the motive behind the crime. Three persons including a woman were suspects behind the murder, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The body was sent for autopsy to the mortuary at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The Fort Police are investigating the murder case. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US