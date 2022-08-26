Guest lecturers to go on indefinite sit-in protest demanding settlement of salary dues

Special Correspondent
August 26, 2022 21:33 IST

Guest lecturers in the 10 converted government arts and science colleges - erstwhile constituent units of Bharathidasan University - on Friday decided to go on a sit-in strike indefinitely in protest against non-payment of salary by the university for the last three months.

On Friday, guest lecturers at the Government Arts and Science College in Perambalur district commenced their sit-in protest. The guest lecturers, in a representation to the Chief Minister, complained that they were repeatedly being paid salary in a staggered manner, and that they had been handling classes for second and third year students and conducting first-year admissions despite the difficulty.

The sit-in strike will continue until the government ensures payment of salary dues, settlement of arrears amounting to ₹70,000 for 14 months - from January 2021 to March 2022 - on account of enhancement of monthly salary for guest lecturers from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, and categorisation of hourly basis teachers and those appointed by PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) also as guest lecturers.

