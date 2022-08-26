Tiruchirapalli

Guest lecturers to go on indefinite sit-in protest demanding settlement of salary dues

Guest lecturers in the 10 converted government arts and science colleges - erstwhile constituent units of Bharathidasan University - on Friday decided to go on a sit-in strike indefinitely in protest against non-payment of salary by the university for the last three months.

On Friday, guest lecturers at the Government Arts and Science College in Perambalur district commenced their sit-in protest. The guest lecturers, in a representation to the Chief Minister, complained that they were repeatedly being paid salary in a staggered manner, and that they had been handling classes for second and third year students and conducting first-year admissions despite the difficulty.

The sit-in strike will continue until the government ensures payment of salary dues, settlement of arrears amounting to ₹70,000 for 14 months - from January 2021 to March 2022 - on account of enhancement of monthly salary for guest lecturers from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, and categorisation of hourly basis teachers and those appointed by PTA (Parent-Teacher Association) also as guest lecturers.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 9:35:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/guest-lecturers-to-go-on-indefinite-sit-in-protest-demanding-settlement-of-salary-dues/article65815391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY