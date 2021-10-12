Guest lecturers stage demo wearing black badges

TIRUCHI

12 October 2021 17:51 IST

Wearing black badges, guest lecturers of 10 government arts and science colleges that were earlier constituent units of Bharathidasan University continued their third phase of agitation for the second day on Tuesday.

On Monday, the guest lecturers posted hand-written letters to the Governor, Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister, demanding their unpaid salaries for the past five months.

Guided by Association of University Teachers, the nearly 700 teachers and 92 non-teaching employees wrote that their paltry salary for the past five months since May was yet to be released.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the 10 colleges announced their plan for a day-long fast programme with their family members inside the campuses next week.

Guest lecturers and hourly-basis lecturers planned to go on strike from October 21 if there was still no response from the government. A decision to this effect was taken at the general body meeting of AUT recently.

Apathy on the part of the Department of Higher Education and Bharathidasan University had pushed the guest lecturers into a piquant situation of conducting agitation, K. Raja, AUT Zonal Secretary, said.