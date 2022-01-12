Guest lecturers of government colleges come together seeking better pay

Hashtag campaign on Twitter to commence later this week

An association representing guest lecturers in government colleges in Tamil Nadu has joined hands with the entities representing their counterparts in other States to start a nation-wide campaign to highlight their plight and get their grievances mitigated.

Factoring in the indifferent treatment of guest lecturers in States across India, representatives of their associations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Punjab held a discussion on a virtual platform earlier this month for taking their struggle forward to secure their rights.

Flaying the approach adopted by governments in different States to pay measly salaries, participants of the meeting deplored the denial of maternity leave and benefits on the basis of ‘equal work, equal pay’.

The participants in the meeting resolved to mobilise the participation of guest lecturers in the rest of the States for taking forward their struggle for reasonable salaries, V. Thangara, State president of Tamil Nadu Government College Guest Lecturers Association said.

As in other States, guest lecturers of government colleges in Tamil Nadu will take part in the hashtag campaign on twitter later this week to apprise important leaders of their plight.

“The start of the hashtag campaign will coicide with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

The pay conditions for guest lecturers in different States was apalling. In Tripura for instance, the guest lecturers are being paid just ₹ 40,000 per annum. In Karnataka, it is ₹ 13,000 per month.

“The initiative to join forces is expected to enable better visibility of our plight at the national level, for policy interventions”, the associations believe.

In a letter to Registrars of universities during 2019, the University Grants Commission had issued instructions for enhancement of honorarium for guest faculty to ₹1,500 per lecture, subject to a maximum of ₹ 50,000 per month.