Guest lecturers observe fast

Hundreds of guest lecturers and non-teaching staff employed in constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University observed fast in Tiruchi on Sunday urging the State Government and the university to regularise their services.

Demanding job security for teaching and non-teaching staff, State-level functionaries of Association of University Teachers (AUT) that organised the demonstration resented what they described as the ‘intellectual exploitation’ of the guest lecturers and hourly-basis lecturers despite their fulfilment of eligibility conditions of University Grants Commission for permanent lectureship.

The monthly consolidated pay of ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 was way below the ₹ 50,000 specified for guest lecturers by the UGC, State General Secretary of AUT M.S. Bala Murugan said.