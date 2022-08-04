Guest lecturers left high and dry without salaries

Guest lecturers and non-teaching staff in the 10 newly-converted government arts and science colleges, which were constituent units of Bharathidasan University earlier, have again been left in the lurch by the Higher Education Department, as the salary dues for June-July have not been settled.

The department has not ensured allotment of government funds for payment of salary for the nearly 600 guest lecturers in the newly converted government colleges in Lalgudi, Orathanad, Perambalur, Veppur, Inamkulathur, Nannilam, Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi and Aranthangi.

It has now become a matter of routine for the Director of Collegiate Education to instruct the principals of these colleges to secure salary for the guest lecturers from Bharathidasan University, the teachers rue.

Bharathidasan University is understood to have expressed difficulty in settling the salary dues, citing its dismal financial condition.

The university has been settling the salary dues of guest lecturers at periodic intervals at the intervention of the higher education department. But, the university is now facing stiff resistance from its own teaching and non-teaching staff due to apprehensions that the pension fund was being utilised for the purpose.

Earlier this year, Bharathidasan University complied with the government order for revision of salary for the guest lecturers. However, it was not uniform.

While the government had implemented the rise in monthly salary from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, teachers in these 10 colleges were paid salaries based on their qualifications: ₹20,000 for those with Ph.D. degree, ₹17,350 for the teachers with NET/SLET qualification, and ₹16,000 for M. Phil degree holders.

The contention of the university is that the salary for the month of June is not paid for the guest lecturers in other government arts and science colleges.

Guest lecturers complain that alongside being denied the salary dues, they are being overworked. “We are being asked to handle 18 hours of classes though the specified limit is 16 hours,” a guest lecturer with over a decade of service said.

On the other hand, the principals of the government arts and science colleges are in a piquant situation as the teachers are restless and their handling of classes with sincerity in such a situation will be a tall order. The principals are a worried lot, apprehending that the stalemate will demoralise the teachers and, in turn, cause dilution of the sense of purpose of higher educational pursuit in the minds of the students.