Guest lecturers in govt. colleges get one-time benefit in TRB exam

The recent order issued by Higher Education Department on the conduct of written competitive exam by Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for filling vacant posts of Assistant Professor has offered prospective candidates from among guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges a one-time benefit in the form of weightage for experience.

The order specifies the benefit of age relaxation as well for the guest lecturers as a one-time measure. While the written exam for 200 marks is common for all the candidates, the guest lecturers are entitled to the benefit of age relaxation and weightage of marks towards their experience in the ‘interview component’ of 30 marks.

Two marks for each academic year of teaching experience, subject to a maximum of 15 marks, is what the guest lecturers stand to benefit from. The viva-voce will be conducted for the remaining marks out of 30.

Considering the huge number of applicants, it would be difficult to choose candidates if the recruitment criteria were confined to only UGC-specified norms, and hence, the descriptive type exam had to be introduced to screen and choose the best, the prospective candidates have learnt from the Higher Education Department.

The government has announced that 4,000 posts out of 7,198 vacancies will be filled through the TRB.

While a stiff competition was along expected lines, the TRB must, on its part, ensure that there was transparency in the new process of recruitment, a senior guest lecturer said.