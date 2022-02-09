Guest lecturers in government colleges seek clarity on impending recruitment of assistant professors

Emphasise on service regularisation for those with requisite qualification specified by UGC

Guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges have sought clarity from the government on the latest announcement on recruitment drive to fill vacancies to the post of Assistant Professor.

Last month, the Teachers' Recruitment Board had announced recruitment of 1,334 more assistant professors this year, in addition to the 2,331 vacancies notified during 2019.

The guest lecturers have been urging the Higher Education Department to ensure that the efforts it had initiated a year back for regularising the services of eligible guest lecturers with Ph.D. and NET/SLET qualification as per UGC norms must not be abandoned.

There is a sense of despondency among the guest lecturers who have been demanding service regularisation that many among them will be shown the door once the process of recruitment through Teachers' Recruitment Board gets completed.

"We are expecting the present government to consider our case and render justice," V. Thangaraj, State president of Tamil Nadu All Government Colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association said.

"The TRB ought to accord priority for guest lecturers in government colleges while filling vacancies," David Livingston, Zonal Secretary, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association said. "It is unfair to deny timely payment of even the meagre salary of ₹ 20,000 per month, to the guest lecturers," he said.

Meanwhile, the guest lecturers have shelved their plan for sustained protests demanding job regularisation, salary on 'equal work, equal pay' basis, and medical leave.

They had planned for the protest due to fears that many among them would be rendered jobless after decades of service once the TRB completes the recruitment process as per its schedule within this calendar year.