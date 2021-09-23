Guest lecturers continue sit-in protest for second day

Tiruchi

23 September 2021 21:00 IST

Over 600 guest lecturers in 10 government arts and science colleges that were earlier constituent units of Bharathidasan University conducted their sit-in demonstration for the second day on Thursday, demanding settlement of their salaries for the last four months.

Classes for students came to a standstill for the second consecutive day. According to a representative of the protesting guest lecturers, the next course of action will be decided on Friday, at the end of the planned three-day sit-in demonstration.

Advertising

Advertising

Salaries of the guest lecturers in the 10 of the 41 converted government arts and science colleges across the State remain to be paid.

Out of all the State universities, BDU had the highest composition of 10 constituent units that were converted into government colleges in two phases. The guest lecturers in other converted colleges are being paid salaries by the respective universities.

The Bharathidasan University, it is learnt, has received oral instructions more than once to settle the salaries of the guest lecturers.

The guest lecturers and about 90 non-teaching staff are understood to have devised a plan of action to sustain their protest until their salary dues are settled. The guest lecturers are being paid monthly salary under three categories: ₹15,000 for full-time teachers, ₹12,000 for hourly-basis teachers and ₹5,000 for those appointed by Parent-Teacher Associations.

The guest lecturers have demanded that they be paid ₹20,000 per month in keeping with a government order issued last year, and to subsequently conform to the UGC recommendation. As per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendation, UGC NET or JRF qualified guest lecturers in Government and aided colleges need to be paid ₹1,750 per day and maximum of ₹43,750 for 25 working days in a month. Those without UGC qualifications will get ₹1,600 and maximum of ₹40,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of Bharathidasan University Teaching and Administrative Staff Associations staged a demonstration on Thursday assailing the university for making attempts to sanction salary for the guest lecturers by sourcing the reserve funds.

The JAC has planned to sustain the demonstration on Friday as well.

On September 27 and 28, the teaching and non-teaching staff have planned to wear black badges at their workplace.

The representatives of the associations will hold hunger demonstration on September 29 and 30 and on October 1.

From October 4 onwards, the members of all associations in the JAC will take part in the hunger demonstration.