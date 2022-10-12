Guest lecturers continue protest opposing eligibility exam for service-regularisation

Guest lecturers of government colleges are sustaining their opposition to the State Government's decision to conduct an eligibility examination by Teacher’s Recruitment Board for service regularisation through conduct of daily calling-attention demonstrations at the entrance of their respective institutions.

A section of the guest lecturers are opposed to the method of appointing teachers to the over 4,000 vacancies, reasoning out that many among them are close to 50 years of age and that clearing an examination at this juncture will would be an uphill task.

The guest lecturers who had been appointed through interview mode insisted that their services could be regularised without any eligibility exam since they possessed the necessary qualifications specified by the University Grants Commission.

For college recruitments, the UGC has specified weightages for graduation (21 marks for 80% and above, 19 for 60% to less than 80%), and 16 marks for 55% to less than 60%; post-graduation (33 marks for 80% and above)m, 30 marks for 60% to less than 80%, and 25 marks for 55% to less than 60%; 20 marks for Ph.d; 10 marks for NET with JRF and 8 marks for NET or equivalent; six marks for research publications (2 marks for each research publications brought out in peer reviewed/ UGC listed journals) and 10 marks for teaching/ post-doctoral experience (2 marks for one year each).

The demand of the guest lecturers is that their age, experience in government colleges and qualification must be given due consideration for the recruitment rather than the eligibility exam.

According to the applicants, there are over 95,000 contenders applicants for a little more than 4,000 vacancies in the government arts and science colleges across the State.

The applicants also include faculty of self-support programmes in government-aided colleges and those in self-financing colleges.

The Higher Education Department has, according to the guest lecturers, not yet announced the modalities for conduct of the eligibility exam.

However, they have reportedly learnt that 15 marks have been earmarked for service, and 10 marks for interview.