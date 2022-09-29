Guest lecturers await clarity on payment structure following govt. announcement on meeting salary expenditure

The 568 guest lecturers in the 10 erstwhile constituent units of Bharathidasan University that were converted into government arts and science colleges in two phases since 2018-19 are unclear about the payment structure in store for them in the wake of the Higher Education Department's announcement to meet salary expenditure.

They look for a decisive communication to the effect that every guest faculty will be paid ₹20,000 per month as is being done for other government arts and science colleges with effect from January 2021, based on a Government Order.

Bharathidasan University had been meeting the salary expenditure of the guest faculty and about 90 non-teaching staff to the extent of ₹1.5 crore per month, on the basis of the government's assurance that the amount paid as salary will be refunded.

The higher education department is learnt to have asked the university to furnish details of the salary paid to the guest faculty and non-teaching staff.

Until March this year, the monthly payment for these three categories of faculty used to be ₹15,000, ₹13,000 and ₹12,000, respectively, until March, for teachers with Ph.D., NET/SET qualifications and M.Phil degree correspondingly.

From the start of this financial year, the university effected 33 percent increase, reflecting in the revised pay of ₹20,000, ₹17,500 and ₹16,000, respectively.

The cumulative extent of the salary bills sent by the university to the government for the purpose of reimbursement for the last few years has exceeded ₹40 crore, university sources said.

The higher education department is learnt to have conveyed to the universities that the government will start paying the salary of guest lecturers from September.

A senior guest lecturer said there were high expectations that the guest lecturers and hourly-basis lecturers will be treated on a par and would be paid ₹20,000 per month.

Among the State universities, Bharathidasan University had the highest number of 10 constituent units, and meeting the salary expenditure had caused a severe strain on the finances since 2018-19.

The government had, while directing universities to pay the salary of guest lecturers in the 10 constituent units, had insisted that levy of fee for the students must be in strict compliance with the practice in government colleges.

Though the government had announced the conversion of 41 constituent colleges under all State varsities in 2018-19, and also made a budgetary provision of ₹152 crore, Bharathidasan University has not received any reimbursement till date, university sources said.