Guest lecturers accused of sexual harassment suspended in Pudukottai

December 22, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The services of two guest lecturers of the Zoology and Business Administration departments in H.H.The Rajah's College in Pudukottai were placed under suspension on Tuesday over sexual harassment charges made against them by girl students.

The college authorities ordered the suspension of Kalaiyarasan (34) and Muthukumaran (36) of the Zoology and Business Administration departments respectively, for sexual harassment based on the outcome of an inquiry against them.

Officials said the lecturers had used inappropriate language and tried to make physical advances towards girl students. A section of students approached the principal seeking action against the lecturers.

According to S. Ganesan, Controller of Examinations of the college, the guest lecturers were suspended based on a preliminary inquiry conducted by the internal complaints committee.

The alleged incidents have been taking place for months, sources said.

