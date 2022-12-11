Guest faculty busy preparing for written exam of Teachers’ Recruitment Board  

December 11, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

Guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges and teachers in self-financing colleges are apparently on their toes preparing for the written exam to be conducted by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board for filling vacant posts in government arts and science colleges.

According to the teachers handling various subjects, the necessity to write descriptive answers in Tamil will be quite challenging to fulfil.

“For long, teachers handling science and humanities subjects could not have the opportunity to hone their writing skills in Tamil. This necessity could pose a challenge to many,” a senior guest lecturer in a government arts and science college, said.

In its order last month, the Higher Education Department had announced dispensation of the existing method of awarding weightage of marks and introduction of competitive written exam and interview procedure for direct recruitment.

Earlier, the recruitment was based on the weightage for 34 marks: 24 marks of which 15 marks is for teaching experience and nine for educational qualification, and 10 marks for interview.

This time around, the higher education department has reasoned out that the written exam has been necessitated by the large number of doctorate degree holders.

On an average 5,000 doctorates are awarded every year, and Job aspirants easily secure a uniform 15 marks for experience, and nine marks for educational qualification. Since the remaining 10 marks becomes the deciding factor, a difficulty arises in assessing the applicants’ knownedge in the subject through interview alone.

The higher education department has also cited instances of the conduct of written exam for appointing teachers in government polytechhnic colleges and government engineering colleges, to justify the same process for recruiting teachers in government arts and science colleges.