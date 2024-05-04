ADVERTISEMENT

Group of people set fire to DMK’s buttermilk stall near Pudukottai

May 04, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of persons burned down the Dravidia Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) weaver wing’s butter milk stall set up near Aranthangi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A group of people burnt down a butter milk stall set up near Aranthangi on Thursday by the Dravidia Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) weaver wing. The police took up investigation after the video went viral.

On Thursday night, a buttermilk stall near the Amaradaki village was burnt and it was caught on CCTV cameras in the nearby shops. The footage shows five persons wearing masks fleeing the spot after setting fire to the place.

Ramanathan, a local DMK leader, filed a complaint at the Avudaiyarkoil police station. The police said that inner-party rivalry could be the reason behind the criminal act.

