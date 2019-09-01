Group IV exam sees huge turnout

A total of 56,138 candidates appeared for Group-IV examination conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

Elaborate arrangements were made for conducting the examination. Out of 67,535 candidates, 11,397 were absent for the examination held in 169 centres in different parts of the district including Tiruchi, Thiruverumbur, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Lalgudi and Musiri.

A total of 227 chief invigilators and 12 flying squads monitored the examination.

Collector S. Sivarasu inspected a centre at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi.

In Karur district, 20,892 candidates appeared for the examination.

According to sources, out of 24,763 candidates, 3,871 abstained.

Collector T. Anbalagan, who inspected several centres said the examination was held in 80 centres. Fifteen flying squads, formed to prevent malpractices and impersonations, carried out surprise inspection at various places.