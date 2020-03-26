Group from Andhra Pradesh quarantined

The Kumbakonam Municipal officials have asked a group of persons from Andhra Pradesh staying in a ‘meditation house’ to be in quarantine.
According to sources, the officials received information from people residing in Palakarai area that around two dozen people from Andhra Pradesh were staying in the ‘meditation house’ functioning in their area.
Subsequently, a team of officials visited the house on Thursday and enquired about the group’s visit to Kumbakonam.
The group members told the officials that they had arrived in Kumbakonam on March 22 on a pilgrimage and were not able to return to Vijayawada in view of the nation-wide curfew.
Hence, the group members were advised to remain quarantined at the house till the second week of April and to leave the place after getting clearance from the civic body.
