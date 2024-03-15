Group beats up salesman in Musiri taluk mistaking him for a child kidnapper

March 15, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mistaking a watch seller for a child lifter, a group thrashed a 55-year-old man from Karnataka in Musiri on Friday. The Jambunathapuram police have booked a case against 15 persons in this connection.

According to the police, Rasappa, 55, from Koodalur in Karnataka had been staying with his friends at a private hostel and sells watches and torchlights for a living.

On Thursday, Mr. Rasappa was at Valaiyedupu village in Thathaiyangarpet to sell his products in the afternoon. Seeing him, a few residents of the village raised an alarm suspecting that he was a kidnapper targeting children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Failing to heed Mr. Rasappa’s pleas that he was a salesman, a group beat him up. Following an alert, the Jambunathapuram police reached the spot and rescued Mr. Rasappa who suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to the Musiri Government Hospital.

Based on Rasappa’s statement, a case has been booked on 15 members from the village. An investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT