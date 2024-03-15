GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Group beats up salesman in Musiri taluk mistaking him for a child kidnapper

A man selling watches and torchlights beaten up by a group of 15 people at Valaiyedupu village in Thathaiyangarpet; the 55-year-old man admitted to hospital

March 15, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mistaking a watch seller for a child lifter, a group thrashed a 55-year-old man from Karnataka in Musiri on Friday. The Jambunathapuram police have booked a case against 15 persons in this connection.

According to the police, Rasappa, 55, from Koodalur in Karnataka had been staying with his friends at a private hostel and sells watches and torchlights for a living.

On Thursday, Mr. Rasappa was at Valaiyedupu village in Thathaiyangarpet to sell his products in the afternoon. Seeing him, a few residents of the village raised an alarm suspecting that he was a kidnapper targeting children.

Failing to heed Mr. Rasappa’s pleas that he was a salesman, a group beat him up. Following an alert, the Jambunathapuram police reached the spot and rescued Mr. Rasappa who suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to the Musiri Government Hospital.

Based on Rasappa’s statement, a case has been booked on 15 members from the village. An investigation is on.

