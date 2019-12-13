Groundnut cultivators keeping their fingers crossed

THANJAVUR

The prediction of rain for three more days in delta has caused worry among the groundnut cultivators in Thiruvonam area where the groundnut seeds sown on about 250 acres have already been affected due to the recent rain.

According to the president, Thiruvonam Vattara Vivasayigal Nalasangam, R.Govindaraj the fields where groundnut seeds were sown remained under water for few days after the rain lashed this part of Thanjavur district 10 days ago.

After the water drained, the farmers re-ploughed the fields as there was no rain during the last week. While some of them have sowed groundnut seeds again, some others preferred sesame cultivation. If rain were to continue and heavy precipitation occurs once again, the entire exercise would go waste, he pointed out.

Durai of Kaduvetti who had re-ploughed his field and sowed the groundnut seeds again two days ago now prays that there should not be any more rain. “I have spent ₹25,000 earlier and another ₹15,000 now. If the field is to get inunadate with water again I will lose my crop”, he lamented.

Though the rain water that stagnated in the fields had drained in a day or two, the subsurface water that remained in the fields affecting the growth of groundnut seeds sown in these fields.

The ryots who had taken up groundnut cultivation in Peravurani, Pattukottai and Orathanadu taluks are also facing similar problem.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department officials have pointed out that adoption of deep ploughing method would help reduce the impact of water logging and save the crop to some extent whereas loss of crop could not be avoided at the fields where manual sowing was taken up.