Groundnut auction planned at regulated markets

February 18, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Farmers who have cultivated groundnuts in five blocks in Thanjavur district may sell their agricultural produce through auction at the five regulated markets functioning in and around the district headquarters.

Disclosing this in a press release, District Marketing Committee secretary M. Sarasu said that groundnut had been cultivated in about 11,000 acres in Thanjavur, Budalur, Thiruvonam, Orathanadu and Pattukottai blocks and would be harvested soon.

Since the farmers have claimed that they were facing difficulty in marketing their produce, it has been decided to arrange for auctioning of groundnuts at the regulated markets functioning at Thanjavur, Budalur, Vallam, Orathanadu and Pattukottai.

Stating that necessary steps had been initiated by the committee in this regard, the DMC secretary said that apart from producing the groundnuts for auctioning, the farmers could also avail loans of up to ₹3 lakh by pledging their produce for a certain period. They could also utilise the facilities such as drying yards, moisture readers and electronic weighing machines available at the regulated markets.

Interested farmers could contact the Superintendents of Thanjavur (94871 09673), Budalur (96778 70366) and Pattukottai (94451 16346) and the Supervisors of Vallam (70101 54909) and Orathanadu (86670 06488) over the phone or in person for further details, the release added.