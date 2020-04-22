Sale of grocery bags begins

Sale of grocery packs, with 19 items, began at ration shops on Wednesday.

Sale of bags, priced at ₹ 500 each, has been arranged in the ration shops in view of the lockdown. Each bag contains toor dal, urad dal, channa dal, garlic, pepper, cumin, mustard, tamarind, onion and other essential commodities.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that the move was aimed at preventing people from coming out to buy essentials. The items had been purchased by the Department of Cooperation and packed in bags so as to be distributed through ration shops. For a family of four, each kit will be sufficient for a week. Though the cardholders could buy as many bags as possible, each card holder could buy a bag each in the initial stage.

Due to supply chain break down, prices of a few essential items had one up. Several daily wage labourers could not go for work due to lockdown. The sale of bags would be of great support to all people particularly the poor. The move would ensure price stability in the market too.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the cardholders should ensure personal distance while visiting Public Distribution System shops. They must wear face mask while coming out.

Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare S.Valarmathi inaugurated the sale at a ration shop in Thiruvanaikovil on Wednesday.