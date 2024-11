The proprietor of a grocery store at Mela Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchi was arrested for selling banned tobacco substances on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Food Safety Department officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Tiruchi, conducted a raid and found 65 kg of gutka in the shop. Besides seizing the banned substance, the officials sealed the store and lodged a complaint with the police. Following this, the police arrested Sudalaimani, the proprietor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.