Grocery store owner in Tiruchi arrested for selling gutka

The proprietor of a grocery store at Mela Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchi was arrested for selling banned tobacco substances on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Food Safety Department officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Tiruchi, conducted a raid and found 65 kg of gutka in the shop. Besides seizing the banned substance, the officials sealed the store and lodged a complaint with the police. Following this, the police arrested Sudalaimani, the proprietor.