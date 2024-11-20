 />
Grocery store owner in Tiruchi arrested for selling gutka

Published - November 20, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The proprietor of a grocery store at Mela Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchi was arrested for selling banned tobacco substances on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Food Safety Department officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Tiruchi, conducted a raid and found 65 kg of gutka in the shop. Besides seizing the banned substance, the officials sealed the store and lodged a complaint with the police. Following this, the police arrested Sudalaimani, the proprietor.

