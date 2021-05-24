TiruchirapalliPERAMBALUR 24 May 2021 21:18 IST
Grocery items donated to charity home
Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, Nisha Parthiban on Monday handed over grocery items to Vela Karunai Illam near Perambalur.
Eight-five mentally ill persons stayed in the home. Donor R. Bhuvaneswari Devarajan, who was master trainer of a police well-being programme, was present along with police officers on the occasion, a press release said.
