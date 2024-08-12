GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grocer, wife electrocuted in Nagapattinam

Published - August 12, 2024 05:14 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A grocer and his wife were electrocuted to death on the terrace of their home on Monday after coming in contact with a high-voltage overhead livewire.

The police gave the names of the victims as M. Kumaresan, 35, son of Muthu Masilamani, and his wife, Bhuvaneswari, 28, both residents of Senbagarayanallur village in Nagapattinam district. They had been married for two years. Kumaresan had been running a grocery store on Sarumadai Kadai Street. Around 6 a.m. on Monday, he came in contact with a high-voltage cable that runs over his home. Hearing the commotion, Bhuvaneswari rushed to the spot but was electrocuted when she grabbed the livewire. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide as Kumaresan is believed to have suffered loss in his business.

The Kariyapattinam police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

