Grills to be erected near Teppakulam

Tiruchi Corporation has begun work on erecting grills along South Bank Road of Teppakulam to contain illegal encroachments.

The Corporation had attempted to shift street vendors from the road, which connects North Andar Street and College Road, for years.

“We clear them regularly but they would return, sometimes on the same day,” said a Corporation official.

The crowded road is used as a pathway by travellers on foot and two-wheelers to reach Chathram Bus Stand. The encroachments block the path.

“There are food stalls, jewellery stalls and other knick-knacks. They occupy the space along the path and passengers find it inconvenient. Several accidents have also occurred,” the official said.

As a lasting solution, grills are being erected on the pathway. “We have left enough space for two-wheelers to pass and we are erecting seven-foot tall grills to ensure that the encroachers cannot set shop,” he said.

The area is particularly unsafe at nights as men drink and throw alcohol bottles on the side of the road and even into the temple tank,” he added.