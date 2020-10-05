Grill installed around Periyar statue

A section of cadre belonging to the Dravidar Kazhagam expressed their opposition on Sunday night to the district administration's move to establish a metal grill around the statue of Periyar situated near the Old Bus Stand in Thanjavur Town.

Police sources said the grill was installed a couple of days ago to protect the statue amid instances of statues of leaders being defaced or desecrated. The grill was installed jointly by the Revenue, Police and Corporation authorities.

The sources said a group of Dravidar Kazhagam men assembled at the spot and opposed installation of the grill around the statue without any prior information and sought its removal. Police personnel held talks with them following which the members dispersed.