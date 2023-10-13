HamberMenu
Grievances redressal camp for children held

October 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A grievance redressal camp on ‘Matters of Child Rights Violation’ was jointly organised at Padalur in the district on Wednesday by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights supported by the district administration. The four-member NCPCR team led by its Member (Child Health, Care, Welfare) Divya Gupta conducted the camp in which around 500 children and their parents participated. A total number of 319 petitions relating to education loan, POCSO Act and others were received, official sources said.

