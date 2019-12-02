Grievances day meeting wound up abruptly

The public grievances day meeting held on Monday at the District Collectorate here was wound up abruptly by around 11.30 a.m. consequent to the announcement of elections to rural local bodies and the petitioners were asked to drop their petitions in a box kept at the meeting hall entrance.

The officials started receiving the grievance petitions from the public from 10-30 a.m. as usual. When the message about the declaration of election dates for the local bodies by the State Election Commission reached them around 11-30, a box which was kept ready at the Collectorate was brought in and the petitioners were directed to drop their petitions in the box.

Drop boxes, for the public to deposit their representations, were placed in the Collector’s offices in other districts such as Tiruchi and Pudukottai on Monday.