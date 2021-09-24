Commotion at grievance meet

There was commotion during the monthly farmers grievances meeting held here on Friday when a group of farmers from Pottalankudikadu demanded justice for an individual farmer.

It all began with around 15 farmers shouted slogans against the officials when the meeting, chaired by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, was going on.

Led by Thamizhaga Puratchikara Vivasayigal Sangam’s chief coordinator, M.Pugazhendi, they alleged that the official apathy towards the problems faced by an individual farmer, Thiruvengadam of Pottalankudikadu in Orathanadu taluk, had pushed the latter and his family into penury.

Claiming that the paddy cultivated by Thiruvengadam on a six-acre land was not harvested during the last season as the ‘public path’ to access his field remained under encroachment. Repeated pleas to the revenue and other concerned departments had failed to evoke any response and he was not able to take up paddy cultivation this season, they said. They insisted that this issue be heard and solved first and then the grievances of others could be heard by the Collector and continued to raise slogans demanding justice for the affected farmer. They withdrew their agitation after they were pacified by the farmers of other taluks and Collector who assured that the problem would be solved.