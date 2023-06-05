June 05, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Planting of tree saplings, awareness drives and administration of pledge to protect the environment marked World Environment Day here on Monday. The day was celebrated with the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’.

Inaugurating the event at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), S. Sivaranjani, District Environmental Engineer, emphasised the dangers of pollution caused by non-biodegradable plastics and reiterated the need to eradicate it. About 400 saplings were planted adjacent to Unit 2 of the High Pressure Boiler Plant on occasion.

At Tiruchi Railway Division, Manish Agarwal, Railway Divisional Manager, administered a pledge to officers and employees affirming its commitment to protecting the environment. He highlighted the need to live sustainably in harmony with nature bringing transformative changes towards cleaner and greener lifestyles.

To promote paperless transactions, the Tiruchi division has advocated Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on the mobile application. A mass tree plantation drive was organised at various localities in the division.

The members of the Makkal Sakthi Iyyakam organised an event in which more than 20 students of a Silambam Club participated. K. Satish Kumar, secretary of the organisation, spoke about the need to protect biodiversity and highlighted the harmful effects of plastic bags on micro-organisms. To raise awareness among young minds, cloth bags were also distributed to them.

In Perambalur, Collector K. Karpagam inaugurated the observation by planting a sapling in the presence of forest department officials at Esanai Government School premises. Ms. Karpagam encouraged students to develop the habit of planting saplings at their homes and school. She also advised them to nurture the saplings.