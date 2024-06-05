Greening drives dominate World Environment Day celebrations in Tiruchi

Government agencies and social organisations in Tiruchi district observed World Environment Day on Wednesday with a host of programmes to raise awareness about global warming, climate change and deforestation.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar began the second phase of the greening drive to raise one crore trees across the region, by planting mature saplings in Sangamangalam village, Manachanallur Block.

Saplings prepared for planting were also despatched to 14 rural spots as part of the initiative. The Collector later visited the nursery established in Sanamangalam to nurture seeds to sapling stage..

ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi Division, administered a pledge on ‘commitment of adapting environment-friendly habits’ at the main portico of the TiruchI Junction on Wednesday.

Mr. Anbalagan later flagged off an awareness rally for passengers at the railway platforms and also participated in a sapling plantation event at the premises.

The day was celebrated at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchi complex, with the inauguration of a plantation drive by S. Prabhakar, executive director, and senior management officials at the Miyawaki forest inside the factory premises. BHEL Tiruchi planted over 20,000 saplings last year as part of its green initiative and is planning to sow at least 15,000 more saplings this year, according to an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

An awareness programme was organised by non-profit organisation VOICE Trust in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Forest Department, and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at the Forestry Extension Centre in M.R. Palayam.

R. Saravanakumar, assistant conservator of forests, T. Krishnan, ranger officer, and officials addressed students of the Department of Agriculture, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University (Perambalur), K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering and Gandhigram Rural Institute on the importance of afforestation. Seed balls were distributed as part of the programme.

Volunteers of Tiruchi-based social organisations Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam and Thanneer planted saplings of native tree varieties in the city to mark the day. K. C. Neelamegam of Thanneer spoke on this year’s theme ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’, while urging the authorities to stop the spread of ‘seemai karuvelam’ (Prosopis juliflora) trees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.