Greening drive lays down roots in Tiruchi district

May 30, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An ambitious greening drive in Tiruchi district to grow one crore saplings of 100 native species is literally germinating in Saanamangalam village, Manachanallur Block, with the preparation of nursery beds in the past few weeks.

Being carried out by a team of government officials and afforestation experts, the grown saplings will be planted in over 1,800 acres of land earmarked for the drive by the monsoon of 2024.

On Tuesday, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar felicitated village and conservancy workers who had joined the effort by presenting them with sacks of seeds at Saanamangalam in the presence of other government officials.

“We are in the process of procuring grow-bags, seeds and making arrangements for irrigation in the past few weeks. If everything goes to plan, once the first plantation drive is in place in 2024, it will be adopted as a recurring practice in the years to come,” a senior administrative official told The Hindu.

Seeds are being sourced of native fruit-bearing trees like mango and jackfruit which are in season right now. “Our aim is to increase the percentage of trees from the current 10% to at least 23% through this drive in Tiruchi district in order to improve the air quality and green cover. The participation of local residents and the general public in this plantation drive is very important to its success,” said P. Thomas, of Tree Trust, one of the environmentalists engaged in the project.