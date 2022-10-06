Greening drive in village panchayats launched

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inaugurates tree sapling drive at Pillaiyarpatti panchayat in Thanjavur district.

In an attempt to increase the green cover in the district, the Thanjavur district administration has launched a special drive christened, ‘Oorukku Oru Vanam’ (forest in every village) with the objective of raising 10 lakh tree saplings over the next four months.

The initiative follows the “Veetukku Oru Viruksham” (A tree in every house) initiative launched a few months ago in the district in association with Kavinmigu Thanjai Iyakkam (Clean Thanjavur Movement) and other voluntary organisations.

Launching the drive by planting tree saplings at Pilliaiyarpatti panchayat in the district on Tuesday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said tree saplings would be raised adopting the Miyawaki method to raise dense micro forests. About 200-250 tree saplings can be planted in plots of 1,000 square feet area and the district administration has targeted to raise such forests in an acre each in 100 village panchayats. The project would be implemented with the support of the Department of Rural Development and targets to plant about 10 lakh tree saplings on 100 acres in four months, he said.

Mr.Oliver also disclosed that About 80,000 tree saplings have been planted under Veetukku Oru Viruksham initiative so far. “The number is expected to cross the one lakh mark by the end of this month,” he added.

The district administration has also established a Viruksha Vanam at Thirumalaisamudiram where over 215 trees of various species have been raised.