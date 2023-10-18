Green Schools scheme to be implemented in five schools in Pudukottai district

October 18, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Green Schools Scheme will be implemented in five government schools in Pudukottai district as part of a government initiative to sensitise students on climate change and undertake various green measures.

Disclosing this at a district-level workshop on climate change organised by the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and the District Climate Change Mission here, Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, said the scheme would be implemented in 25 schools in the State. Each school would be allotted ₹20 lakh under the initiative. The Pudukottai Government Model School and the government higher secondary schools at Gandharvakottai, Thiruvarankulam, Keeramangalam and Vennavalkudi in the district had been selected for the implementation of the scheme in the district.

The schools would take up green measures such as energy efficiency by using solar lighting and use of solar pumps, setting up of solar borewell, adapting rain water harvesting, composting, creating vegetable garden, medicinal garden and planting of fruit trees, reducing water use, recycling of waste water and creating a plastic free environment. All electricity requirements for the identified schools would be met by solar power.

Listing out the various measures taken by the State government to mitigate the impact of climate change, Mr. Meyyanathan pointed out to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission aimed at tree sapling plantation on a massive scale. As the coastal districts could be affected, steps had been taken to plant palm seeds on a large scale. The Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission was launched with an allocation of ₹50 crore.

District-level workshops on climate change was being organised to sensitise people, he said and urged people to keep their surroundings clean and green.

The Minister distributed financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to two Green Champions in the district and inaugurated the distribution of cloth bags under the Meendum Manja Pai initiative of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and district administration to discourage the use of single use plastic products.

Deepak S. Bilgi, Mission Director, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, Nambi Appadurai, Director of Climate Resilience Practice at World Resources Institute, India, Collector I. Mercy Ramya and other officials participated.

