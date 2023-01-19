Green School programme launched

January 19, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched the Pasumai Palli (Green School) programme at Koradacherry Boys Higher Secondary School in Tiruvarur district on Thursday.

The initiative aims at imparting basic knowledge on agriculture and driving home the importance of farming and vocational education.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Poyyamozhi pointed out that the programme was announced by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in the Assembly and said it would be implemented in 500 government schools across the State initially. Students would be able to learn various aspects of farming, including latest technologies such as green houses, micro irrigation and use of solar pump-sets. Vegetables raised under the initiative would be utilised for the noon meal scheme.

In schools where vocational education is imparted, agricultural field labs comprising greenhouses and fish ponds would be established. This is the first time that such an initiative has been taken up as part of vocational education in schools in the country, the Minister said. Vegetable gardens would be raised in all government schools, he added.

Mr.Poyyamozhi said that all necessary steps are being taken to provide necessary infrastructure to all government schools in the state as per the instruction of the Chief Minister.

K.Nanthakumar, Commissioner of School Education, Poondi K.Kalaivanan, MLA, and district officials were present, an official press release said.