Green manure crop seeds to be distributed under kuruvai package

Green manure seeds worth ₹1 crore are to be distributed to 5,540 farmers in Thanjavur district under kuruvai package scheme.

Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA Kovi Chezhian disclosed this at a function held at Vilankudi in Thiruvaiyaru block to kickstart implementation of the scheme in Thanjavur district on Monday.

Mr. Chezhian, who is also the Government Whip, said 20 kg of green manure seeds per acre worth ₹1,400 would be distributed to farmers to raise crops in 7,200 acres. Those who had already raised green manure crops could derive benefit by submitting the bill for purchase of seeds and photographic evidence to the Agriculture Department and subsequent inspection by officials.

Farmers could avail of the scheme benefits for a maximum of two acres only. Also, it had been planned to distribute fertilizers under 100% subsidy to cover 57,000 acres. Under the 100% fertilizer subsidy component, a total of 43,830 farmers would stand to benefit, with each receiving two bags of urea (each weighing 90 kg), one bag of DAP (50 kg) and a half-a-bag of potash (25 kg).

He expressed hope that implementation of the package would boost kuruvai coverage in the district to 1.50 lakh acres from the targetted 1.05 lakh acres during this season.

Though elaborate arrangements had been made at department offices across the district to assist farmers in application for the package, special camps would be organised at revenue villages to ensure that all who had taken up kuruvai cultivation benefited from the scheme.

Mr. Chezhian also gave away cocoa saplings at a subsidised rate of ₹40,000 to a farmer under the multi-tier cropping scheme implemented by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.