Green environment attracts winged visitors

The lush green Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam has not only been attracting butterfly species but also winged visitors of different species. The latest bird species to be spotted inside the 27-acre sprawling conservatory sandwiched between the Cauvery and Coleroon river is the Forest Wagtail. Forest Department officials said this was 89th bird species to be recorded inside the conservatory which was thrown open to visitors in November 2015.

The Forest Wagtail is a winter visitor that was spotted inside the conservatory on Monday, said V. Muthukrishnan, a Junior Research Fellow engaged by the Forest Department at the conservatory. The green environment coupled with food availability has been attracting various bird species to the conservatory over the years, said Mr.Muthukrishnan. Bird species recorded earlier at the conservatory which has been established on a sprawling reserve forest land includes Black Stork, Mottled wood owl, Booted Eagle, Crested serpent eagle, short toed snake eagle, Bonellis eagle, Indian pitta and Orange headed thrush.

A Forest Department official said the conservatory recorded the 114th butterfly species Bush Hopper a couple of days ago. This butterfly species could be found in the western ghats and its adjoining areas. Mr. Muthukrishnan said some of the butterfly species recorded earlier include Southern Birdwing which is the country's second largest butterfly, Canara swift, Peacock Royal, Large oakblue and Common shot silverline. Butterflies are bio-indicators of a healthy eco-system. The steady rise in the butterfly species over the years is an indicator of a good eco-system at the conservatory, said Mr. Muthukrishnan.

The conservatory which has an amphitheatre, indoor conservatory, interpretation centre, eco shop, children's park, boating, aroma garden and Nakshatra vanam has been a favourite spot for butterfly enthusiasts and visitors. Until the conservatory was shut for visitors in March due to COVID-19 pandemic, the footfall of visitors had exceeded 11 lakh since late 2015.