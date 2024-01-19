ADVERTISEMENT

Green drive reaches mid-point with 50 lakh saplings ready for planting

January 19, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Under the initiative, launched under the guidance of Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, about one crore trees are to be raised on 1,084 acres, banks of waterbodies and roadsides throughout the district

The Hindu Bureau

Saplings ready for planting in Tiruchi as part of the drive to plant one crore of them throughout the district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A major greening drive to raise one crore trees across Tiruchi district has reached its mid-point with the preparation of 50 lakh saplings that will be released for planting in the coming weeks with the aim of conserving the region’s ecology.

Since the launch of the initiative in March 2023 by Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, over ₹1 crore has been invested through the Collector’s discretionary fund and corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions, besides voluntary donations, on raw material and labour.

The saplings were grown in nurseries established in Thiruvellarai, Sanamangalam, Irungalur, Palaiyur and Ayyampalayam villages in Manachanallur Block.

“So far, we have raised around 60 varieties of native trees from seed to sapling. Due to fertile soil and regular watering, the growth was quite high. We hope to include at least 100 species as we go along,” P. Thomas of Tree Trust, one of the environmentalists engaged in the project, told The Hindu. “Once the rains cease, we will start cultivating the next 50 lakh saplings,” he said.

Seeds were sourced from certified suppliers in Padalur and Dindigul. A significant number of seeds was collected by conservancy workers in the villages.

The mature saplings are expected to be planted on 1,084 acres of government land, besides public areas such as the banks of waterbodies and roadsides throughout the district.

