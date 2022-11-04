Green drive in Tiruvarur shows encouraging results

ADVERTISEMENT

An experiment to plant rooted tree branches (boanthus in Tamil) instead of the usual practice of planting young saplings, attempted by a Needamangalam-based NGO, Green Needa, in Tiruvarur district has showed encouraging results.

In November 2019, around 2,000 tree branches of banyan and other varieties seasoned under root tree technique were planted along the 12-km stretch of Needamangalam-Mannargudi Road as the meteorologists predicted a good monsoon the following month. Subsequently, the NGO tied up with local bodies and public associations along this stretch and government departments such as State Highways to water the ‘boanthus’ during the 2020 summer and succeeded in its objective.

With nature extending its support in the form of rains during subsequent monsoons to rear the ‘boanthus,’ a majority of rooted tree branches, especially the banyan trees, have grown well and are all set to provide the much-needed shade and greenery along this stretch, said M. Rajavelu, chief coordinator, Green Needa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting the survival rate at around 75%, Mr. Rajavelu thanked the local people for their involvement in rearing the ‘boanthus’ at the crucial stages to help them grow as trees. However, the Green Needa chief coordinator expressed his displeasure over the continued felling of palmyrah trees in the district despite restrictions imposed by the government to fell palmyrahs.

Recently, six full-grown and live palmyrahs which stood tall on the Vadachery Canal, Karuvakkuruchi Colony in Mukkulam Sathanur panchayat, Mannargudi block have been felled using saw, he said.

While calling upon the public to oppose and prevent such acts indulged in by some vested interests, he has exhorted the government officials to ensure that palmyrahs or any other well-grown tree were not felled without any reason.